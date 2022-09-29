Ian Remaining Well East of Alabama; The Long Dry Spell Continues Well into October

by Ryan Stinnett

PHENOMENAL FALL WEATHER: Tons of sunshine and breezy conditions continue to highlight the forecast for Alabama today and tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper70s, and overnight lows in the and 50s. Just incredibly beautiful weather to end the month of September in Alabama. We continue to have a Red Flag Warning across portions Alabama today as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity have increased our wildfire dangers. Please no outdoor burning!!!

IAN: Has weakened to a Tropical Storm this morning. At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 80.9 West. Ian is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida later today and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center. A WeatherFlow station at New Smyrna Beach recently reported a sustained wind of 61 mph and a gust to 77 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: The rain shield associated with Ian will stay well east of Alabama. Both days will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a northerly breeze.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games in the state tomorrow night, the weather will be dry with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Saturday, Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s as the game begins. No risk of rain.

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday evening (6:00p CT kickoff) at Jordan-hare Stadium. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling from near 75° at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

RACE WEEKEND: Great weather all weekend in Talladega. Sunday will be dry with a mostly sunny sky along with a high in the mid 70s. The big rain shield associated with Ian will stay east of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The first week of October will be a dry one for Alabama as the great fall weather continues. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs in the low 80s each day; lows in the upper 50s and low 60s most mornings. October is statistically Alabama’s driest month, and that looks to hold true this year.

Have an incredible Thursday!!!

Ryan