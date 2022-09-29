Millbrook Police Department to hold annual Cops ‘N’ Kids Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department is getting ready for its annual Cops ‘N’ Kids Day.

This is the 12th year for the event. It will be held on Saturday, October 8 at Village Green Park from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the while the event is geared towards children from 3 to 16 years of age, all are welcomed.

“I want our department to have the best relationship we can with the citizens that we serve, in each neighborhood and community that makes up our City,” said Chief Johnson. “What better segment of our citizens to begin than our young people.”

The first 950 children registered at the event will receive a t-shirt.

The free event will feature food, fun and games, while children get an opportunity to interact with local first responders.

Chief Johnson said there will also be static displays and K-9 demonstrations.