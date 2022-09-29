Alabama Organizations Sending Aid to Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Alabama charities are sending people and resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery will be sending their mobile canteen unit to assist with feeding displaced residents and workers.

The unit can feed up to 1000 meals alone, but the organization partners with other charities to increase that number during times of crisis.

The Red Cross of Alabama already has 7 Alabamians on the ground in Florida assessing damage and preparing their relief efforts.

Both organizations have shelters open in areas of Florida effected by Ian.

Those in need of help will have access to food, water, mental and spiritual health support, and shelter.