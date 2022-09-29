Prattville’s James Hardie Plant donates siding and soffit to new Habitat build in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The James Hardie Plant in Prattville is helping make a new homeowners dream become a reality.

The building materials company donated siding and soffit to a new Habitat for Humanity build on Lower Kingston Road.

In addition to the donation, a crew from the plant was on hand Wednesday to work along side the Habitat for Humanity of Autauga & Chilton Counties on the new home.

Lakreshia Graybyrd is the new recipient of the home. Graybyrd, who lost her husband in March 2021, is a mother of six children. Graybyrd has worked over 200 hours herself with the Habitat for Humanity.

“Habitat has actually become part of my family,” said Graybyrd. “I’m very thankful for that. We talk constantly and not just about the house, but on a regular basis, so they have definitely become part of my family.”

The new home is scheduled to be finished just in time for Christmas in December.