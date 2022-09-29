Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma.

Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer.

It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 70 year old Mandy White was shot and killed — after answering a knock at the door of her home on the 2700 block of Annie Cooper Avenue.

“Our detectives are out. They’re canvassing the area trying to make contact with anybody that might have had cameras in the area. Or anybody who might have heard anything.”

Fulford is reaching out to the public for information to help his investigators solve this crime. So they can bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“Right now we’re asking anyone who have information or saw anything to help us get these criminals behind bars,” said Fulford.

The murder is the 11th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information that could help police solve the case — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

Or call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP — where your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.