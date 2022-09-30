Alabama Supreme Court Rules Against Electronic Bingo at VictoryLand, White Hall and Southern Star Casinos

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that electronic bingo games at three area casinos are illegal and must be stopped.

The opinion came in the State v. Epic Tech, LLC, case today and is a victory for Attorney General Steve Marshall and others who have fought for years saying electronic bingo is the equivalent to slot machines.

“The Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion makes clear what my office has maintained from the start: these gambling enterprises are not only patently illegal under Alabama law, but also a menace to public health, morals, safety, and welfare,” Marshall said in a statement. “Today’s decision will forbid the Southern Star, White Hall and VictoryLand casinos from offering their slot-machine gambling to the public.”

VictoryLand is located in Macon County, while the other two facilities are in Lowndes County.

The ruling gives the circuit courts in Macon and Lowndes counties 30 days to issue injunctions to stop electronic bingo in their counties.

Marshall had filed lawsuits in October 2017, which previously led to the closing of a casino in Morgan County and brought an end to the games at Center Stage casino in Houston County in 2018.

In June, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that Greenetrack in Greene County must pay $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest owed to the Alabama Department of Revenue. Marshall’s lawsuit against gambling at Greenetrack is still being considered.

This ruling does not affect the Poarch Creek Indians’ operations in the state, which are protected by federal law.

READ: Alabama Supreme Court Ruling on Electronic Bingo