Amazing Alabama Weather; Hurricane Ian Impacting Carolinas

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: The great weather fall weather continues today and through the weekend as Ian remains well east of Alabama. These three days will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Picture perfect weather to start the month of October!!!

HURRICANE IAN: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 30.8 North, longitude 79.1 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the north with an increase in forward speed is expected this morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will approach and reach the coast of South Carolina today, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Ian reaches the coast later today. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, and Ian is forecast to become an extratropical low over North Carolina tonight or on Saturday. The low is then expected to dissipate by Saturday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles. A sustained wind of 38 mph and a gust to 52 mph were recently reported at the Hilton Head Airport in South Carolina. An elevated WeatherFlow station at the Winyah Bay Range Light in South Carolina measured a sustained wind of 49 mph and a gust to 71 mph during the past couple of hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games in the state tonight, the weather will be delightful as the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Tomorrow, Alabama travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s as the game begins. No risk of rain.

Auburn hosts LSU tomorrow evening (6:00p CT kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 72° at kickoff, into the 60s during the game.

RACE WEEKEND: The weekend looks great for Talladega as Ian stays to the east. Expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The first week of October will remain dry for Alabama as the delightful fall weather continues. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs in the low 80s; lows in the upper 50s most mornings. October is statistically Alabama’s driest month, and that looks to hold true this year.

Have an amazing weekend!!!

Ryan