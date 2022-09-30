Another Ian Landfall Friday; Pleasant Alabama Weekend

by Ben Lang

Some clouds filled the sky in part of central and south Alabama Friday morning. They even produced some rain drops, at least in east Montgomery and the vicinity early in the morning. However, clouds were breaking apart in southeast Alabama at noon, and Friday afternoon looks mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures remain pleasantly warm, with highs near 80°. Winds remain out of the north near 10 mph.

Friday evening looks great for football or otherwise. Wind speeds decrease, while the sky remains clear with no chance for rain. Temperatures fall from around 70° at 7PM to near 60° by 11PM. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s with a clear sky. The sky remains mainly clear throughout the weekend, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall into the 50s each night.

Our weather looks quiet next week. Each day may feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the rain chance remains too small to mention. Temperatures may trend a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 80s next Wednesday and Thursday. Although, nights remain fall-like with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s each day.