Looks Like Mid 80s Returning Soon!

by Shane Butler

Ian now a post tropical cyclone and weakening as it moves farther inland tonight. Looks rather wet for the Carolina’s and the Virginia’s over the weekend. Mean while back here on the home front, its nice and quiet weatherwise. We continue to promote lots of sunshine and dry conditions through the weekend and into next week. Temps will start out cool in the mid 50s but warm nicely into the lower to mid 80s. We see this trend sticking around through most all of next week. A frontal boundary will slip into the state late Thursday and push southward through Friday. There may be enough moisture along the boundary to introduce a slight chance of showers. Most spots will continue dry and it’s looking nice going into that following weekend.