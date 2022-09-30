Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool.

According to a statement from Bailey’s office, Richards was on a date with Stoddard’s ex-girlfriend. They stopped at a liquor store on Mobile Highway and when Richards exited the store, Stoddard pulled out a gun and began firing at Richards.

Bailey says there was no argument or altercation between the two prior to the shooting.

When Richards ran, Stoddard chased him and continued shooting him. Richards was unarmed and did not say or do anything to Stoddard before he gunned him down, according to Bailey, who says Stoddard was out on bond for an assault charge when he committed this murder.

“This was an extremely heinous, senseless act of violence. Anthony Stoddard took an unarmed, innocent man’s life away. Over what? Jealously? As this habitual offender had no regard for human life, it’s only fitting that he spends the rest of his behind bars,” Bailey said.