Opelika Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police need your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 35-year-old Rachael Whaley of Opelika was last seen on Friday, September 16, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. Investigators say at approximately 8:00PM, Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with dark tinted windows.

According to close friends, Whaley’s last known whereabouts were in the area of Phenix City or just across the state line in Columbus, Georgia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rachael Whaley, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.