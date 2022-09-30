PEPSI LACEUP High School Highlights and Scores: Week Six
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week 6 Results (as of 10:30PM CDT Friday)
CLASS 7A
Auburn 51, Opelika 29
Austin 22, Grissom 0
Central-Phenix City 35, Dothan 28
Hoover 40, Oak Mountain 0
Huntsville 34, Albertville 7
James Clemens 41, Sparkman 17
Prattville 42, Enterprise 26
Thompson 14, Hewitt-Trussville 12
Tuscaloosa County 38, Spain Park 28
Vestavia Hills 52, Chelsea 10
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 48, Chilton County 0
Buckhorn 58, Mae Jemison 12
Center Point 36, Shades Valley 20
Cullman 35, Athens 23
Fort Payne 56, Lee-Huntsville 12
Gadsden City 37, Hazel Green 7
Gardendale 40, Jackson-Olin 6
Hartselle 29, Muscle Shoals 26
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Baldwin County 9
Minor 56, Mortimer Jordan 20
Murphy 47, Robertsdale 20
Northridge 21, McAdory 14
Oxford 38, Pell City 13
Saraland 35, Blount 0
Wetumpka 21, Stanhope Elmore 16
CLASS 5A
Arab 48, Crossville 7
B.C. Rain 41, Citronelle 6
Beauregard 38, Sylacauga 7
Central, Clay County 12, Valley 6
Charles Henderson 27, Rehobeth 15
Demopolis 48, Shelby County 6
Douglas 49, Sardis 8
Eufaula 43, Carroll 19
Faith Academy 30, Vigor 6
Jasper 25, Hayden 13
Leeds 24, Southside-Gadsden 6
Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll Catholic 13
Ramsay 41, Wenonah 6
Russellville 58, Brewer 0
Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14
Selma 30, Marbury 14
Tallassee 26, Elmore County 20
West Point 21, Lawrence County 7
CLASS 4A
American Christian 35, Dallas County 10
Andalusia 69, Geneva 19
Brooks 59, East Lawrence 14
B.T. Washington 54, Bullock County 6
Deshler 21, West Morgan 6
Dora 42, Cordova 21
Etowah 31, Oneonta 7
Fairview 42, Ardmore 12
Good Hope 26, Hanceville 20
Hamilton 40, Curry 24
Jacksonville 41, Cleburne County 15
Montgomery Catholic 72, Montgomery Academy 15
Munford 42, Lincoln 9
St. Michael Catholic 49, Orange Beach 41
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 3
West Blocton 57, Holt 0
West Limestone 34, Wilson 26
Westminster Christian 53, DAR 7
White Plains 48, Talladega 14
CLASS 3A
Ashford 38, Daleville 22
Colbert Heights 28, Elkmont 8
Dadeville 55, Beulah 0
Fayette County 35, Oakman 7
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 14
GHouston Academy 33, Straughn 27
J.B. Pennington 41, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 36, Phil Campbell 12
Greensboro 28, Midfield 24
Madison Academy 56, Asbury 0
Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0
Pike County 38, New Brockton 0
Providence Christian 17, Northside Methodist 14
Randolph County 42, Saks 41
Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 20
Southside-Selma 34, Prattville Christian 31
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 0
Thomasville 28, Flomaton 20
Winfield 43, Tarrant 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 53, Samson 22
Ariton 40, Cottonwood 6
Clarke County 19, Chickasaw 0
Fyffe 61, Collinsville 0
Gaston 28, Holly Pond 26
Goshen 64, Barbour County 19
GW Long 42, Zion Chapel 7
Highland Home 41, Luverne 14
J.U. Blacksher 47, McKenzie 24
LaFayette 26, Horseshoe Bend 8
Locust Fork 21, Pleasant Valley 14
Pike Liberal Arts 32, Danville 0
Pisgah 41, Whitesburg Christian 7
Reeltown 12, Lanett 0
Sheffield 54, Cherokee 6
Southeastern 48, Cleveland 26
Sulligent 34, Greene County 0
Thorsby 22, Fayetteville 18
Vincent 54, Ranburne 21
Winston County 24, Cold Springs 0
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 16, Decatur Heritage 12
Berry 35, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
Brantley 40, Georgiana 0
Choctaw County 22, Southern Choctaw 16
Donoho 28, Winterboro 20
Elba 42, Red Level 6
Florala 27, Houston County 0
Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6
Hubbertville 42, Brilliant 8
Keith 38, A.L. Johnson 0
Kinston 47, Pleasant Home 13
Leroy 61, JF Shields 0
Loachapoka 50, Calhoun 0
Lynn 21, Pickens County 20
Maplesville 36, Autaugaville 0
Meek 44, Addison 24
Phillips 46, Vina 0
Ragland 46, Victory Christian 7
R.C. Hatch 54, University Charter School 28
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 12
Verbena 32, Notasulga 14
AISA
Patrician Academy 47
South Choctaw Academy 21
Macon East Academy 48
Crenshaw Christian Academy 29
Morgan Academy 38
Bessemer Academy 0
Jackson Academy 46
Pickens Academy 0
St. Patrick Catholic School 56
Snook Christian Academy 18
Abbeville Christian Academy 40
Sparta Academy 20