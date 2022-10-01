Beautiful Weather Continues Into October

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Saturday has been filled with abundant sunshine as we’re still seeing the continuation of the beautiful weather we’ve been having. Temperatures have been in the upper 70s and lower 80s with not a cloud in the sky. For tonight, temperatures will drop in the mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be more of the same, with temperatures in the low 80s and plentiful sunshine.

WEEK AHEAD: The next several days will feature little change in our weather. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with virtually zero rain chances. Enjoy the nice weather everybody!