Man Found Shot to Death in Opelika

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found shot to death at a mobile home park.

Police say at about 3AM today, they were called to the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road. That’s where they found 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, who was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter had already left the scene before their arrival.

Opelika police need your help in solving this homicide. If you have any information, contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.