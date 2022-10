by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn man has been killed in a wreck south of Opelika.

Alabama State Troopers say 37-year-old Victor Buchanan was critically hurt when the car he was driving left a roadway and hit a tree. The wreck happened at about 12:34AM this morning on Lee County 54, about four miles south of Opelika, in Lee County.

Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and died at East Alabama Medical Center.

No other details have been released.