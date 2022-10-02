One Man Killed, Another Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street at around 2:12AM. That’s where they found 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery and another man with gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of Taft and Malvern streets.

They have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.