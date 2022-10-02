Very Few Changes to the Forecast

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday has once again been a gorgeous day with plentiful sunshine and somewhat breezy conditions. Temperatures have been hovering in the low 80s and there hasn’t been a cloud in the sky. This evening, the wind will die down and lows will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Monday will feature more of the same: tons of sunshine, dry conditions, a little breezy, and slightly below average temperatures. There may be some heavier cloud cover in the evening, as remnants of Ian will be sending some clouds our way, but these clouds will not be holding any rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WEEK AHEAD: There will be little changes to the forecast in the upcoming week. Rain chances will be staying virtually zero, and temperatures will begin to climb slightly by midweek. A cold front will move through the area Friday into Saturday, and drop our highs to the mid to upper 70s. This cold front will not have any rain. Enjoy the sunshine!