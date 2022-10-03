ADOC: Five of 15 Prisons Still Experiencing Total Inmate Worker Stoppages

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says total inmate worker stoppages are continuing at five of the 15 major state prisons.

In a statement, ADOC says most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers, restoring regular meal services.

It says all facilities remain operational and critical services have been maintained. However, the work stoppages have affected food services the most because inmate workers make up a large part of the facility support workforce.

The work stoppages began Monday, September 26, as part of a protest at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery.

ADOC says its position is in full alignment with Governor Kay Ivey. It says most of the protestor demands would require legislation, not unilateral action by the ADOC. The inmates want better conditions and changes to sentencing and parole laws.

ADOC says since the beginning of the work stoppages, controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed to maintain a secure environment. The ADOC says it does not comment on specific security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff and the public.