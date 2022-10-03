Another Week Of Pleasant Fall Weather In Alabama

by Ben Lang

After a picture-perfect weekend to kick off October, nice weather continues Monday across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were cool and crisp, ranging from the low to mid 50s. By midday, temperatures rebounded into the low and mid 70s. There was little if any cloud-cover through noon. Although, some clouds may fill the sky during the afternoon. However, the sky remains mostly sunny on average, with no chance for rain.

High temperatures range from the upper 70s to low 80s Monday. Temperatures fall into the low and mid 50s with a mostly clear sky Monday night. Temperatures range from the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday afternoon. The sky may become partly cloudy during the day, but none of them produce any rain. Afternoon temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week, with some upper-80° readings possible Thursday or Friday.

Although, the warm-up looks short-lived, with another cool-down for the weekend. Temperatures may not reach 80° Saturday or Sunday afternoon. The sky may remain partly cloudy Saturday, but Sunday looks sunny to mostly sunny. Both days look rain-free. Meanwhile, lows may fall into the 40s each night. Afternoon temperatures remain near 80° early next week, while our forecast remains dry Monday.