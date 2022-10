by Alabama News Network Staff

A Brundidge woman has been struck and killed by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County.

Alabama State Troopers say 31-year-old Christy Mayhew was hit at about 9:55PM Sunday about one mile south of Brundidge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is from Indiana.

Alabama State Troopers have released no other information.