Lowndes Co. Company Helps Address Sewage Problems

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Lowndes County company is helping to address some of the ongoing sewage problems — that some people in the county are facing.

SABIC — a plastics manufacturing company in Burkville — donated $500,000 dollars to the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program — in response to ongoing sanitary issues in Lowndes County.

About four years ago — raw sewage from Willie Mae Spivey’s home — began running onto a neighbor’s property.

“That man had put the Health Department on me. Sho’ll did,” said Spivey.

She needed a new septic system. But didn’t have the money to get one.

“I ain’t have nothing to do it with. Nobody to help me,” she said.

And it was out of that kind of need — that the Blackbelt Unincorporated Wastewater Program — was born. The non-profit helped Spivey — and 59 other people since — to replace their old worn out septic systems.

Diane Fuller of White Hall — just got a new system through the program — back in April.

“Oooo… it feel great! I don’t have to try to clean up the overflowing — and deal with the smelling on the outside — and the neighbors smelling it,” said Fuller.

“And you know they was complaining about the smell.”

“For a person to have a onsite sewage disposal treatment system that works, you’re looking at better health. You’re looking at the home going up in value,” said BBUWP Director Sherry Bradley.

The donation from Sabic will help establish a community location for the program.

“So that people can come in to get help filling out their permit application, filling out these applications to get these systems in stalled. I hope this provides an incentive for other local companies to do like Sabic has done.”” said General Manager Darrell Bollier.

A new onsite sewage disposal treatment system — can cost anywhere from $12,000 to $28,000 dollars — to install.