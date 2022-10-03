Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban

by Teresa Lawson

Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land.

Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision.

They say that Victory Land, which is one of the only major industries in Macon County, plays a great part in the community by providing financial and economic contributions to industry and education.