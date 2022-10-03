Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death

Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death.

Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of  Montgomery.

Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM  on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

White was taken into custody today and placed in the  Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond. 

Police have not released any other details.

 

