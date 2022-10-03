Montgomery County Mugshots 9/16/22-9/30/22
All are innocent until proven guilty
ADDISON, TOMMY – Possess , Receipt Cont
ZUIDHOEK, KACE – Arson Second Degree
ZEIGLER, SHANITA – Domestic Violence 2nd
WOOD, CHARLES – Arson Second Degree
WILKINSON, TYLER – Poss, Receipt of Controlled Substance
WHITTEN, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 1st
WELLS SR, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 3rd
WEAVER, SUQOIYA – Robbery 1st
WATTS, COREY – Domestic Violence by Strangulation of Suffocation
TIERCE JR, CATLIN – Burglary 3rd
THOMAS, KURTIS – Domestic Violence 2nd
TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 3rd
TEAGUE, DEMARQUIS – On Loan From DOC
STOVALL, ANTONIO – On Loan From DOC
STEWART, ZACHARIAH – Theft of Property 1st
STAKENBURG, BRANDY – Theft of Property 3rd
SIMMONS, ANTONIO – Driving While Revoked
SHAKESPEARE, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 2nd
SCOTT, DEANDRE – On loan from DOC
ROBINSON, QUINSHARD – Theft of Property 1st
PROVO, PIERRE – Robbery 1st
POWELL, DELVIN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
PICCOLA, GUISEPI – Probation Revocation
PETTAWAY, JONATHAN – Assult 2nd
OSBORNE, BISHOP – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle
ORTIZ, VICTOR – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
NICHOLS, WILLIAM – Theft of Property 3rd
NELSON, RODRICAS – On Loan From DOC
MONTGOMERY JR, TERRY – Theft of Property I
MCMEANS, JAKOREI – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle
MCMEANS, DONNELL – Robbery 3rd
MATHIS, CORWIN – Theft of Property 3rd
MACIAS, MICHAEL – By Order of Court
LOGAN, MONDARIUS – Robbery 1st
LEWIS, GREGORY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
KENDALL, SHANE – Parole Violation
KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempted Murder
JOINER, CRYSTAL – Robbery 1st
JOHNSON, KEMOND – Bringing Stolen Property Into State – Stolen Property From Out of State
IRVING, NATHANIE – Attempted Murder
HOOKS, LOUIS – Theft of Property 3rd
HOLLEY, KENDRICK – By Order of Court
HINSON SR, MAURION – Murder
HARRIS, DARRYL – Burglary 2nd
HARDY, JARODERICK – Fugitive From Justice
GOSHAY, DONTAY – Burglary 3rd
GEDDIE, TERRANCE – Burglary 3rd
DIXON, JASPER – Probation Violation
DAVIDSON, DARRELL – Violation of Community Notification Act
DANIELS, DAMARIO – Assult 2nd
COTTRELL, KENNETH – Robbery 1st
CLINE, ISAIAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
CHRISTIAN, INDIA – Fraud Use of Cedit, Deb
All are innocent unless proven guilty.