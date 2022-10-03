Montgomery County Mugshots 9/16/22-9/30/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

ADDISON, TOMMY – Possess , Receipt Cont

ZUIDHOEK, KACE – Arson Second Degree

ZEIGLER, SHANITA – Domestic Violence 2nd

WOOD, CHARLES – Arson Second Degree

WILKINSON, TYLER – Poss, Receipt of Controlled Substance



WHITTEN, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 1st

WELLS SR, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 3rd

WEAVER, SUQOIYA – Robbery 1st

WATTS, COREY – Domestic Violence by Strangulation of Suffocation

TIERCE JR, CATLIN – Burglary 3rd



THOMAS, KURTIS – Domestic Violence 2nd

TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 3rd

TEAGUE, DEMARQUIS – On Loan From DOC

STOVALL, ANTONIO – On Loan From DOC

STEWART, ZACHARIAH – Theft of Property 1st



STAKENBURG, BRANDY – Theft of Property 3rd

SIMMONS, ANTONIO – Driving While Revoked

SHAKESPEARE, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 2nd

SCOTT, DEANDRE – On loan from DOC

ROBINSON, QUINSHARD – Theft of Property 1st



PROVO, PIERRE – Robbery 1st

POWELL, DELVIN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

PICCOLA, GUISEPI – Probation Revocation

PETTAWAY, JONATHAN – Assult 2nd

OSBORNE, BISHOP – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle



ORTIZ, VICTOR – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

NICHOLS, WILLIAM – Theft of Property 3rd

NELSON, RODRICAS – On Loan From DOC

MONTGOMERY JR, TERRY – Theft of Property I

MCMEANS, JAKOREI – Discharge Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling or Vehicle



MCMEANS, DONNELL – Robbery 3rd

MATHIS, CORWIN – Theft of Property 3rd

MACIAS, MICHAEL – By Order of Court

LOGAN, MONDARIUS – Robbery 1st

LEWIS, GREGORY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



KENT, RORY – Assault 2nd

KENDALL, SHANE – Parole Violation

KEITH, DEMETRUIS – Attempted Murder

JOINER, CRYSTAL – Robbery 1st

JOHNSON, KEMOND – Bringing Stolen Property Into State – Stolen Property From Out of State



IRVING, NATHANIE – Attempted Murder

HOOKS, LOUIS – Theft of Property 3rd

HOLLEY, KENDRICK – By Order of Court

HINSON SR, MAURION – Murder

HILL, WALTER – Rape 1st



HARRIS, DARRYL – Burglary 2nd

HARDY, JARODERICK – Fugitive From Justice

GOSHAY, DONTAY – Burglary 3rd

GEDDIE, TERRANCE – Burglary 3rd

DIXON, JASPER – Probation Violation



DAVIDSON, DARRELL – Violation of Community Notification Act

DANIELS, DAMARIO – Assult 2nd

COTTRELL, KENNETH – Robbery 1st

CLINE, ISAIAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

CHRISTIAN, INDIA – Fraud Use of Cedit, Deb

