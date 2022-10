by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide.

Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street.

Police say Mills was taken into custody today and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

Police have released no other information about the case.