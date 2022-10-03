No Rain for Alabama Anytime Soon

by Ryan Stinnett

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Just like yesterday, today will feature true Chamber of Commerce Weather with total sunshine, bright blue skies, mild temperatures, low humidities and light winds, all after another comfortable morning. After starting off in the 50s this morning, high temperatures will warm into the upper lower 80s this afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: We stay dry all week with very dry air in place across Alabama. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through Friday, A reinforcing shot of cool, dry air will arrive late Friday, with highs for the weekend falling back into the 70s, while lows tumble into the 40s.

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas the NHC is monitoring for potential development; next two names up are Julia and Karl.

1. An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this week. Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move westward, then turn northwestward or northward by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands have changed little in organization during the past several hours. Further development of the wave is possible, however, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the system. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Have a magnificent Monday!!!

Ryan