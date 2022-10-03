Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday.

Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

Police say Hooks was arrested at approximately 9:50AM today when they served a search warrant at Hickory Haven Trailer Park. He’s been charged with murder.

The investigation is continuing. If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.