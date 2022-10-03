Prattville Painted Rock Contest to Help Fight Hunger

by Carrington Cole

There’s an art contest in the City of Prattville that is fun, free, and will help feed the hungry.

Julianne Hansen, of Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery gallery, has started her new Fall Painted Rock Contest. This creative concept allows individuals of all ages to paint a rock with a fall theme and enter it in her contest to win prizes, while raising funds to help stock the Autuaga County Children’s Micro Pantry. The funds will be raised by the auctioning off of the rocks in an online silent auction.

Potential participants must pick up their blank rock from Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery by 5 p.m. on October 8 to be entered into the contest.

Hansen sees the contest as a way to think outside the box to solve problems in the world.

“I think it’s going to be really special because it’s an opportunity for people to be able to see that art can do things that can change the world,” stated Hansen. “If you change somebody’s day and make them happy or sustain them for a day, it’s more than just a rock. It’s more than just a piece of art. Now, you’re doing something to change the world.”

All painted rocks are due back at the gallery by 5 p.m. on October 22. Winners will be announced October 31.

For more information about the Fall Painted Rock Contest, visit Julianne Hansen’s website.