Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

We are looking at some really nice fall weather conditions this week and it’s looking even better over the upcoming weekend. High pressure will maintain its influence over the deep south. This will provide us mostly clear and dry conditions throughout the week. Morning temps start out in the lower to mid 50s while afternoon temps warm into the lower to mid 80s. We see this being the setup through at least Friday. Later Friday, a cold front will sweep across the state and usher in a much cooler air mass. A few clouds may accompany the boundary but we don’t see any rain activity coming with it. The drier/cooler air behind the front will set the stage for a beautiful fall weekend. You can expect abundant sunshine but temperatures only managing mid to upper 70s for highs. Nights will be noticeably cooler with mid to upper 40s likely. Sunny and mid days are in store for the extended period which carries us into and through most of next week.