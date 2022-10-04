No Signs of Rain Anytime Soon for Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY DRY, WARM FALL DAYS: The long dry spell continues across Alabama and much of the Deep South as we see no chance of rain the next 10-14 days for Alabama. Remember, this is not too unusual for October in Alabama as it is a driest month of the year statistically. The forecast the rest of this week will feature sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s, while night will be in the 50s. On Friday, a cold front will pass through the state, but with no moisture to work with, it will come through in dry fashion. However, it will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the low 70s. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning so far this season with lows well down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: The NHC is monitoring two tropical waves for possible development later this week. If they develop, the next names up are Julia and Karl. Remember that hurricane season runs through November 30th.

A broad low pressure system located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. Further development should become less likely late this week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move generally northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Also, a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while the wave moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek and the western Caribbean over the weekend. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

NEXT WEEK: No real change in the pattern with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. No promising signs of rain through at least mid-month for Alabama.

Have an incredible Tuesday!!!

Ryan