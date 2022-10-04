by Janae Smith

The PANDA Project (Providing Alzheimer’s n’ Dementia Assistance) is an initiative piloted and duplicated by Central Alabama Aging Consortium. The PANDA Project provides supportive services for People with Dementia (PWD), aging adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and Caregivers in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties at no cost to the consumer. The PANDA Project is made possible in part through a grant funded by the Administration for Community Living (ACL).

The PANDA Project utilizes a person/family-centered approach to provide supportive services to individuals living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias(ADRD), older adults who have Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD) with a high risk of developing dementia, and their Caregivers. PANDA helps to improve quality of life by providing: