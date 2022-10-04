Pay It Forward: Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries.

For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.

Since 2005, they have had a quilting ministry where people come and sew quilts to give to those in need.

“First of all, it’s a community service that Pastor Braxton does, and we wanted the world to know how generous he is in outreach to the community, especially his passion to the elderly people and those with mental illness– his two passions,” said Melvia Carter.

We asked Pastor Braxton why he was so giving. He says he learned it at an early age.

“I grew up in Hayneville, born and raised in Hayneville. We didn’t have very much as I was growing up. We had one room and a kitchen. I learned to read by lamp light, kerosene lamps. My mother instilled in us to always give back no matter how far you’ve come, always reach back and help someone else,”said Braxton.

And giving to others is what he is known for.

“What I found– the more I give, seems like the more comes back to me,” said Braxton.