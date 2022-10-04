Superior Van and Mobility- Montgomery, AL

by Janae Smith

Superior Van and Mobility’s service departments are staffed with qualified, factory-trained, certified mobility technicians. We are ready to assist you with all your service, repair & installation needs of your handicap-accessible vehicle, scooter carrier, wheelchair lift, or adaptive driving equipment.

Superior Van & Mobility is conveniently located throughout the South and Midwest, with locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Louisiana. We are the largest family-owned mobility dealer in the U.S.A. For our most current list of locations and to find your closest mobility service center, visit our location page.

Due to popular demand, most Superior Van and Mobility locations now offer oil changes, wiper/filter/bulb replacement, and more general vehicle maintenance items for your handicap-accessible vehicle.