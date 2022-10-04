Trending Warmer But Staying Rain-Free This Week

by Ben Lang

Tuesday began on a nice note again across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were in the low to mid 50s. The morning featured plenty of sunshine, though an area of fair-weather clouds partially filled the sky in central Alabama. Also, some high clouds were moving east across south Mississippi and southwest Alabama. These two areas of clouds combine to produce a partly cloudy sky on average during the afternoon. Although, plenty of sunshine remains in the mix.

Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 70s to low 80s, similar to Monday. Some clouds may remain overhead Monday night, though temperatures still fall into the low and mid 50s. Afternoon temperatures trend warmer through the end of the week. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s Wednesday, and mid to upper 80s Thursday. Most locations may reach the upper 80s Friday, with a couple 90° readings possible.

Central and south Alabama remains rain-free for the rest of the week. Although, clouds fill the sky to some degree each day. Wednesday and Friday look partly cloudy, but Thursday looks sunny to mostly sunny. The warming trend ends this weekend, as a dry cold front pushes through Alabama late Friday. High temperatures may remain shy of 80° in most locations Saturday and Sunday. Lows may fall into the upper 40s each night, but low 50s otherwise.

Some clouds linger Saturday, but Sunday looks mostly sunny or sunny. The dry weather pattern continues into next week. Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny and rain-free with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Meanwhile, lows fall into the low 50s each night. While it is a long way out, another front may bring a decent chance for rain late next week. Ultimately, time will tell, but for now, our forecast remains rain-free for the next eight days.