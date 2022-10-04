Warming Through Late Week

by Shane Butler

We’re in a very quiet weather pattern and it looks to stick around for a while. High pressure will remain the main weather feature over the deep south. Mostly sunny days and mainly clear nights. Temps start out in the 50s and warm into the 80s each afternoon. We could be approaching 90 degrees in a few spots by Friday. A cold front will be moving through the state Friday afternoon into the evening. It’s a dry front and about all we see with its passage will be a few clouds and wind shift. Cooler air will spill into the area behind the boundary Friday night into Saturday. Temps will only manage mid to upper 70s for highs and overnight lows fall into the upper 40s Saturday night. More sunny and dry weather conditions await us early next week. At some point, we’re gonna need to see some rain around here but for now its severe clear and no rain maker in sight.