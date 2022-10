by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck.

The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning on U.S. Highway 31, about five miles south of Montgomery.

Investigators say Feagin was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.