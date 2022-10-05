Early Fall in Alabama Means Sunny, Warm Days, Clear and Nice Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

New day, same forecast, no rain in this week and even well into next week. Remember, this is not unusual for October in Alabama as it is a driest month of the year statistically. The daily forecast this week will feature sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, while night will be in the 50s. Again, great weather for early October in Alabama.

FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will pass through the state, but with no moisture to work with, it will come through in dry fashion. However, it will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning so far this season with lows down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: The NHC is monitoring two features in the Atlantic. If they develop, the next names up are Julia and Karl. Remember that hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Tropical Depression Twelve: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 31.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph and a general motion toward the northwest is expected through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Also, a broad area of low pressure located just east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Satellite-derived wind data and radar images from Barbados indicate that this system does not yet have a well-defined circulation center. However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over open waters while moving generally westward at about 15 mph through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea. An Air Force reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate the system this morning, if necessary. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding, as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the ABC Islands during the next couple of days. Interests in those locations, in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

NEXT WEEK: No real change in the pattern with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. No signs of rain through at least mid-month for Alabama. Highs next week in the 70s and 80s, lows in the 50s.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

