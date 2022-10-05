Lowndes Co. Road Crews Return to Work

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Lowndes County road crews are back on the job — following a strike for better wages.

Workers came back last week — after a two and a half week strike.

They decided to return to work — even though the county commission passed a budget — that did not include the raise they were demanding.

Workers say they simply could not afford — to continue not getting a paycheck.

However, they say they’re still grossly underpaid — for the work that they do.

“I won’t go into details on how much these guys is actually paid,” said truck driver Jatavias Lewis.

“But you know, I will say that it’s not fair. It’s not right.”

The new budget — did include a $1.50 — raise for all county employees.

Along with one-time bonuses — based on tenure.