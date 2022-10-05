Lowndes Co. Road Crews Return to Work
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Lowndes County road crews are back on the job — following a strike for better wages.
Workers came back last week — after a two and a half week strike.
They decided to return to work — even though the county commission passed a budget — that did not include the raise they were demanding.
Workers say they simply could not afford — to continue not getting a paycheck.
However, they say they’re still grossly underpaid — for the work that they do.
“I won’t go into details on how much these guys is actually paid,” said truck driver Jatavias Lewis.
“But you know, I will say that it’s not fair. It’s not right.”
The new budget — did include a $1.50 — raise for all county employees.
Along with one-time bonuses — based on tenure.