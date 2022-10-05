Mid To Upper 80 Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

Little change from day to day around here weatherwise. We’re basically in a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern until further notice. This will be the setup for the remainder of the workweek. Temps start out cool in the lower 50s but warm into the 80s by late afternoon. There is a change on the way and it comes in the form of a cold front. We don’t expect any precipitation with the frontal passage but we do see cooler air spilling into the state. Daytime highs will drop back into the 70s and lows in the 40s over the weekend. A warming trend will kick back in early next week. We’re approaching the mid 80s by midweek. Longer range data suggesting maybe some moisture slipping into the region later next week. This could be a sign rain is possible that following weekend.