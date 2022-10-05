One dead in shooting at Walmart in Enterprise

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is in custody following a fatal shooting in Enterprise.

ABC affiliate WDHN said it happened inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle.

Enterprise police said an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The shooting occurred in the pharmacy area of the store, where the victim was shot multiple times.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say the victim is an adult white male.

Enterprise police say there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest on this developing story.