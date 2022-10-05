Warmer Afternoons Through Friday, Cooler This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The long tranquil weather pattern continues Wednesday across central and south Alabama. The morning was not perfectly sunny, with some fair-weather clouds streaming west to east across the southern half of the state. They certainly did not block out the sun entirely, with a partly cloudy sky in some locations at the most. The sky may remain partly cloudy during the afternoon, though clouds clear Wednesday night.

Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures turn cooler overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Although, Thursday afternoon temperatures trend warmer. Temperatures in many if not most locations reach the mid 80s. The sky remains mostly sunny Thursday, but may become partly cloudy again Friday. While Thursday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s again, Friday could be the warmest day this week.

Afternoon temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. However, the warming trend ends Friday, as a dry cold front pushes through Alabama. Friday night lows fall into the 50s. Afternoon temperatures remain near or shy of 80° Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s sky may remain partly cloudy on average, but Sunday looks mostly sunny or sunny. Lows fall to near 50° each night.

Next Monday through Wednesday looks rain-free with a mainly sunny/mostly clear sky. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid 80s by Wednesday. Overnight temperatures trend milder too, with lows closer to 60° by Wednesday night. The dry weather pattern may end late next week, as another front approaches Alabama. It brings at least a chance for rain, possibly late Thursday into Friday. Be sure to check back for updates!