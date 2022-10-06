A Cold Front Is Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

Mainly sunny and dry conditions prevail across the area and it looks like this trend will continue until further notice. High pressure over the region has kept us in this pattern most of this week. The high will give way and allow a frontal boundary to pass through Friday. The front will be moisture starved and that means no rain with this one. A few clouds with it at best but the frontal passage just reenforces the dry air over the deep south. The latest NWS drought monitor show a lot of dry areas over central Alabama with some moderate drought across south Alabama. We need some rain but it’s going to be a while before anything significant comes through the area. In the mean time, the weekend is setting up to be very nice weatherwise. We expect sunny skies along with clea/cool nights and warm afternoons. Temps start out in the upper 40s Sunday morning. Looking ahead into next week, sunny and dry conditions remain in place. Temps will warm back into the mid 80s for highs. Another frontal boundary will make a run at us late week. Model data is suggesting enough moisture along the front to squeeze out a few showers. The chances look rather small but its the first signs of any rain activity in