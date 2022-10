Alabama National Fair Begins Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama National Fair will open Friday at 4pm.

There are a few new vendors and rides this year at the fair.

A new asphalt surface has also been added to the entire fairground.

A clear bag policy will be in effect, and all kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

New this year are QR code kiosk to make purchasing tickets faster and easier.

For more information and to purchase tickets follow this link.