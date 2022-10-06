Friday Front Brings Cooler Temps; Still No Signs of Rain

by Ryan Stinnett

The forecast today and tomorrow continues to feature mainly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be in the 50s. Great weather for early October in Alabama and this dry pattern will likely persist at least another ten days.

FRIDAY FRONTS: On Friday, a couple of cold fronts will pass through the state, but with little moisture to work with, there will be some clouds, but no rain. These front will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend. The cooler air arrives Saturday as the high drops into the 70s with a brisk north wind at times. Sunday morning will be our coolest morning so far this season with lows well down in the 40s. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with highs staying in the 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Another delightful evening for high school football games across the state Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Auburn travels to Athens Saturday to take on the Georgia bulldogs (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny; about 77° at kickoff, falling into the low 70s by the final whistle.

Then, Saturday night Alabama hosts Texas A&M (7p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 65° at kickoff into the 50s by the fourth quarter. A perfect night for football

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWELVE: The center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 17.7 North, longitude 32.5 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph and a northwest to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a remnant low in the next day or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Also, an area of low pressure located over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and adjacent waters. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that this system does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation. While land interaction with the northern coast of South America may hinder significant development during the next day or so, environmental

conditions are expected to be mostly conducive for development as the system moves generally westward, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days by the time the system enters the south-central Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding, as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of Venezuela including Isla Margarita, and the ABC Islands during the next day or two. Interests in those locations, in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

NEXT WEEK: No real change in the pattern with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. No signs of rain through at least next Friday for Alabama. Highs next week in the 70s and 80s, lows in the 50s.

Ryan