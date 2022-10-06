Montgomery Chamber releases downtown draft plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce has released its downtown draft plan.

In a partnership with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission, the new draft plan is a block by block action plan that officials say will catalyze economic growth for the region

“Part of the Chamber’s Economic Development strategy includes tourism and quality of place,” said Ron Simmons with the Montgomery Chamber. “The Experience Montgomery team has a very strategic and intentional approach to recruiting meetings, events, and sporting groups, while also working hard to enhance the visitor experience and provide meaningful opportunities to share and tell Montgomery’s story to the world. This new action plan for downtown is vital and will totally transform the trajectory for tourism in our city and the region. Now,

more than ever, this strategic plan is crucial as we continue to develop new tourism products and services and only works in our favor to truly enhance the experiences, by providing meaningful engagement opportunities for both visitors and residents.”

The work on the new downtown action started in August 2021. Officials say one of the most critical calls to action, resulting from the comprehensive 2040 plan, was to develop a block-by-block strategy that will help spark growth and progress for the city of Montgomery and the River Region.

To view the downtown draft plan, click here.

Residents are encouraged to look at the plan and submit their feedback to the Chamber by October 31.