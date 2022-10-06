Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown.

The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey.

They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan for downtown Montgomery and say the new block-by-block action plan will catalyze economic growth not only for downtown

and our community, but for the region.

In August of 2021, work began on a new vision and action plan for downtown Montgomery. One of the most critical calls to action, resulting from the comprehensive 2040 Plan, was to develop a block-by-

block strategy that will catalyze growth and progress for the entire city and region.

The next step in the process us public input. Officials are asking the public to review the plan and make suggestions.

The plan can be viewed here.

There is also more information on the Montgomery Chamber website.