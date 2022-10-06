Sewell Announces Historic Preservation Funding in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell announces major funding to preserve historic structures at three sites around the city of Selma.

“We in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District are mere custodians of America’s history. And if we don’t tell our stories, others will. And they won’t get it right,” said Sewell.

Selma University is one of five HBCUs in Sewell’s district — to get $500,000 dollars — to help take care of historic structures on their campuses.

“Alabama’s HBCUs have played such a pivotal role in shaping the history of our nation – and educating the next generation of black leaders and scholars,” Sewell said.

President Dr. Stanford Angion says Selma University is using the grant to renovate — historic Dinkins Memorial Hall.

“And it was designed by Robert Taylor who is the first black architect to graduate from MIT,” said Angion.

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church — also got $500,000 dollars — to help fund the renovations underway there.

The third $500,000 dollar check went to the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church. The site of the first mass meeting of the Selma Voting Rights Movement.

The check presentations highlight over $6 million dollars in grants from the National Park Service — to preserve Civil Rights sites and historic structures in Alabama.