Sunny Thursday, Warmer Friday, Cooler This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday looks like another pleasant day across central and south Alabama. Thursday morning was the coolest of the week so far, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s in most locations. However, temperatures were already near or above 80° by noon. Many locations reach the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, the sky likely remains cloudless for the rest of the day. The sky remains mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday remains rain-free, though clouds increase somewhat by the afternoon. Although, the sky only becomes partly cloudy at the most. Friday looks like the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Although, warmer afternoon temperatures end after Friday, thanks to a dry cold front arriving late in the day. Friday night temperatures fall into the 50s, but temperatures only rebound to around 80° Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night lows fall to near 50°, and probably into the 40s in some locations. Sunday looks mainly sunny with high temperatures only near 80° again. Sunday night lows fall to around 50° again. Temperatures trend warmer through Wednesday of next week, while the sky remains mostly sunny each day. A chance for rain returns to our forecast next Thursday, as another cold front approaches Alabama. That front looks to cool temperatures next weekend.