3 Degree Guarantee: Family Sunshine Center Gets $1,500 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Family Sunshine Center.

We are presenting $1,500, which is what we raised in September for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees. September was a perfect month for our Weather Authority team, which is why this check is so large.

The Family Sunshine Center works to protect victims of domestic violence and has expanded to include help sexual assault victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking.

This check will help continue the mission of providing the victims of violence with a safe place to go, according to Family Sunshine Center Executive Director Tay Knight.

Dustin Exum of AirNow Home Services said they are glad to be helping yet another local charity make life better for people living here.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.