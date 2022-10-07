A Very Nice Fall Weekend, A Chance For Rain Next Week

by Ben Lang

Friday was another nice Fall day in central and south Alabama. The sky was mainly sunny with no rain, so we made it through another week dry. A dry weather pattern continues this weekend, coupled with cooler temperatures thanks to a Friday night cold front. Clouds increase Friday evening and overnight as the front pushes through Alabama. Temperatures remain milder during the evening, still in the mid 60s at 11PM. Overnight lows range from the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic, and cooler due to the Friday night front. Temperatures only warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon. The sky remains partly cloudy on average, though sunshine increases during the afternoon. The clouds do not produce any rain, plus the front delivers another shot of less humid air. Saturday also features a north breeze of 6 to 12 mph behind the front. The sky becomes clear to mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the 40s.

Sunday looks sunny with a few clouds at times. Temperatures remain below average, with highs likely in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Sunday night looks quite cool for this time of year, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Mainly sunny and dry weather continues next Monday and Tuesday, with warming afternoon temperatures. Highs range from the low to mid 80s Monday, with mid 80s likely Tuesday.

Another front arrives in the southeast late Wednesday or Thursday. The front finally brings a decent chance for rain and perhaps storms to Alabama. Thursday features the best chance for rain. The front pushes east of Alabama next Friday, which may spell sunshine and a burst of cooler, drier air for next weekend. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s to around 80° and lows in the 40s to low 50s.